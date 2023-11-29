First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Sears is facing resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or...
Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit; man arrested
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash

Latest News

FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
FILE - The TikTok app logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, an...
Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns
Employee, U.S. Senators concerned over possible USPS consolidation
Employee, U.S. Senators concerned over possible USPS consolidation
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
WSAZ Investigates | Finding money for teacher scholarships
WSAZ Investigates | Finding Money For Teacher Scholarships