Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From an hours-long outage near Wertz Avenue and into Kanawha City on Tuesday, to a two weeks long outage in the Boone County community of Nellis starting Oct. 27 and lasting through early November, leadership with Frontier Communications said Wednesday the common thread in both situations is theft of their wires.

“The people in the community are frustrated, they’re the ones being impacted. Obviously, we are too, but I feel for those customers are not able to call their loved ones and they think about the holiday time that we’re in,” Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Jason Fields said. “Now the ability to call 911 and emergency, these items are these issues are affecting them.”

In Charleston, Fields said the company said a 900-pair copper/fiber optic cable was clipped.

He said in the Nellis outage, nearly 4,000 feet of copper wire was stolen between two close locations and extra security measures needed to take place.

“It takes weeks to put that much back together and, matter of fact, that was happening so much out in that area, we decided to relocate that cable so it’s getting closer to the places where there’s people on the road. So that maybe to turn this switch the laser, because it takes weeks to put something, to reengineer, move the poles move the lines into a new area,” he said.

Fields said in the 25 states Frontier operates, West Virginia has the highest levels of copper theft, up 13 percent in 2023 from last year. He added the company has added security measures including guards near wires, adding tracking devices to wires but he’s hoping rewards from the company to lead to thieves could ultimately put the thefts to an end.

He said thieves do not realize who they are affecting and progress being prevented.

“We are in the midst of rebuilding our network, we’re deploying a fiber network in West Virginia and replacing all the older network and providing gigabit service broadband and all the services come with it,” he said.

“Every time this copper theft happens, it stops that right, it stops the modernization of a network. You have to stop, go back and fix these issues, maintain them, and the cost of that, so just taking away from bringing us more into modern age quicker, because we’ve, we now have delayed due to these steps.”

According to Frontier, the company is planning to offer up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the theft.

To be eligible for this reward, the information must be provided to Frontier at 1-800-590-6605 and to the law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over the theft. If more than one person provides information leading directly to an arrest and conviction for the same crime, any reward will be shared equally by the reporting individuals.

