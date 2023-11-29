‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston family who thought they found the best car for their next chapter in life is on the hunt again after they said their Kia Soul was stolen early Saturday morning from their home in Kanawha City and was later involved in a crash in Putnam County.

Jeff Newcomer said his day started in confusion.

“We woke up Saturday morning; my wife asked where the KIA was,” he recalled. “She said, it’s usually parked out front and was not parked out front. It was gone.”

Newcomer said they had just bought the 2021 Kia Soul just a month ago, and it wasn’t where it was parked and locked the night before.

He said the family’s Ring doorbell wasn’t charged and did not record the apparent theft. All that was left in the car’s place was shattered black glass.

“We immediately picked up the phone and called Metro (911) and not two, three minutes after that Putnam County called us and told us it was involved in an accident,” Newcomer said.

He said the car was damaged beyond repair and the family has to start the search for a car all over again, adding his family wasn’t the only victim.

“It’s never happened to me before, so I was really in disbelief going ‘holy living or our car is gone’,” he said.

We had no idea of anything, of mishaps, anything being stolen or broken into, no ideas. In fact, there were four cars in the neighborhood that got stolen on the same night.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said there is an active investigation involving the Newcomer’s car, and he is hoping to make some arrests in a few days.

Eggleton added there have been many incidents involving stolen Kias and Hyundais in the area during the last few months. The sheriff is warning all drivers to keep cars locked and to keep their keys with them.

Charleston Police said they are also investigating the situation.

