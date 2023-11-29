‘It puts Charleston on the map more competitively’ | Charleston launches PODA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sipping and strolling through downtown Charleston is now officially a reality.

“The launch of PODA went incredible,” said Kevin Madison, general manager of Black Sheep Burritos. “Our amazing city team had to go get more cups so that we could deliver them multiple times to different locations to downtown. So, in my opinion, perfect.”

PODA, or private designated area, an ordinance previously passed by Charleston City Council, means now people can walk around parts of downtown Charleston with alcohol in a specific PODA plastic cup, and city leaders say it’s premiere weekend went smoothly.

“We are not aware of any incidents that occurred in terms of law enforcement or our public grounds department,” Charleston City Manager Ben Mishoe said. “It seemed to go smoothly, and it was a big weekend in Charleston,”

Currently, nine bars and restaurants are taking part. Those businesses will have a black-and-white sticker on their entry way.

Retail businesses that allow people with PODA drinks to walk in and shop will have a green-and-white sticker.

Businesses that have chosen not to participate will have a red and white sticker.

Local businesses discuss PODA implementation

Black Sheep Burritos and Brews is one of the participating restaurants.

“When you have an opportunity to increase sales, I mean people coming in for a drink and leaving with it, it’s definitely more sales than what you originally would’ve had,” Madison said. “There were clear PODA cups all over downtown this weekend.”

Now, Madison says PODA can only grow.

“It puts Charleston on the map more competitively with other cities because there are other cities in the country that do this. We didn’t just wake up and say, ‘Charleston, we want to do this,‘ ” he said.

