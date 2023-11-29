Mountaineer Gas reaches settlement in proposed changes to gas bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas -- a company serving more than 220,000 customers across 49 West Virginia counties -- has reached a settlement on two proposed changes for your gas bill.

The most recent settlement, involving an infrastructure surcharge, was reached Monday. The same company reached a settlement on a base rate increase in early October.

Both settlements now await approval by the Public Service Commission.

WSAZ reached out to the Mountaineer Gas asking how the settlements will impact the average customer’s bill. The company’s senior vice president, Moses Skaff, answered that question by phone.

“Essentially, it will be reducing the average customer’s bill,” he said.

By themselves, the two proposed settlements will lead to a small increase. PSC records show the base rate increase is the first by Mountaineer Gas since 2019, four years ago.

Skaff said that increase will be wiped out by a recent drop in the price of natural gas -- falling approximately $2.50 per unit just weeks ago, according to the company and PSC records.

For the average customer, using 6 mcf of natural gas per month, Mountaineer Gas says that customer will see a nearly $9.70 drop in their average, monthly bill from earlier this year.

“There’s two components to that -- how well we buy the gas and what the actual cost of the gas is,” Skaff said. “So it has fluctuated over the years. Right now, we’re seeing a very good market.”

As for the base rate increase, PSC has received more than 50 letters, including one from Charleston urging commissioners to delay the effective date of any decision until spring for more than a 1,000 customers, all impacted by a recent gas outage on the city’s West Side.

Skaff said he will leave that decision up to commissioners.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.