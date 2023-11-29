Nice Thursday gives way to wet Friday. How about the weekend?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday morning’s chill saw temperatures dip into the teens area wide. The official low recorded in the River Cities and Kanawha Valley went down as 15 thumb-numbing degrees. Afternoon sun went to work and walla highs hit 50 degrees. Now we prep for a period of milder, wetter weather as we turn the calendar into December. That spells rain not snow for travelers and Christmas light travelers.

Tonight moonlit skies will be accompanied by a stirring breeze in the hills. Lows will bottom in the mid-20s (some upper teens in the colder hollows removed from the breeze are possible). Thursday will trend mostly sunny and milder as highs aim for the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night clouds will increase with temperatures near 50 for Santa’s trip into Barboursville for a 6pm parade in the Village! Rain is likely by Friday morning. Lows will only be in the 40s. Friday will start wet then just remain cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Friday night Christmas parades in Logan and Dunbar, to name a few, look dry with a cool feel and temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday morning we will see a second wet weather southern system get close enough for the risk of rain especially along and south of I-64.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures near 60 degrees.

