‘Today I’m warm for the first time’ | Crews work to fix damaged appliances on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, Betty Umberger has heat and is warm inside her home.

“It’s a great feeling,” West Side resident Betty Umberger said.

Workers have been on the West Side with companies like Al Marino Inc., taking out old broken hot water tanks affected by the outage and putting in new ones.

“I was just in awe, I was just standing there with my hand over the outlet feeling like, ‘oh it is it’s heat, it’s hot, it’s great,’ ” Umberger said.

Even though 100 percent of the gas lines were restored on Saturday, many customers were still in need of appliance repairs.

“You don’t realize your necessities, how important they are until you’re without them and I have been without heat for just short of three weeks,” Umberger said.

According to Mountaineer Gas Company, 10 HVAC crews and 30 crews doing appliance repairs have been working around the clock to bring services back to Charleston’s West Side.

The gas company says that customers that were impacted by this gas outage will receive a 75 dollar credit on their next bill.

“I do appreciate all the work that the people have done,” Umberger said.

As crews repaired her hot water tank and furnace, Umberger said she is just excited to return to normal.

WSAZ’s Adriana Doria asked her: “It’s your first night here with heat. What are you most excited about?”

“Well, being able to sit on the couch and watch TV without freezing to death, without a blanket over me,” Umberger said.

