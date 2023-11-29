Tractor-trailer crash slows down W.Va. Turnpike traffic

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash Tuesday night is slowing down southbound traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike, dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported after 7:30 p.m. near mile-marker 82 in the Dry Branch area. That’s near the toll plaza in that area.

No injuries are reported, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

The left southbound lane is open to traffic as crews work to clean up the scene.

