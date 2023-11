HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle fire has shut down traffic along I-77 South on Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

The crash happened at mile marker 94.5, close to the W Virginia 61: Maccorkle Avenue exit.

All lanes are closed, dispatchers confirm.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.