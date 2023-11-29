Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Sears is facing resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or...
Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit; man arrested
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash

Latest News

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas