3D, Dull, Dreary, Drippy Friday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fine last day of November is under our belts with most thermometers cresting at 60 degrees amidst the afternoon milky sunshine.

The heroine for the warmth focused on the dual action of solar energy and wind power. The sun adding the heating to our climate while the south wind helped “push” warming thermals our way. Now in a twist of fate those winds will supersede the warming of our clime on Friday as clouds gobble up the sky with plenty of showers.

Tonight, skies will cloud up with rain by dawn. Low 42. Friday grey, murky skies with morning rains then just leftover sprinkles or a passing shower by afternoon. High 55. Parades in the evening look dry and cool.

Saturday and Sunday mostly cloudy skies and mild. There is the chance of a weekend shower. Highs near 60. Next week will remain mainly cloudy with a few showers. Perhaps mixed with a bit of wet snow. No accumulation expected as highs hover 45-50 and lows fall into the 30s.

