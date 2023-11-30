6 former correctional officers charged following death of inmate

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – A federal grand jury in Charleston, West Virginia, returned an indictment on Thursday charging five former correctional officers in connection with an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate.

All five correctional officers, as well as a former lieutenant, Chad Lester, 33, were also charged for covering up of the use of unlawful force.

The indictment alleges that, on March 1, 2022, Mark Holdren, 39, Cory Snyder, 29, and Johnathan Walters, 35, conspired with other officers at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, to use unlawful force against the inmate to retaliate for his earlier attempt to leave his assigned pod.

The indictment further alleges that Holdren, Snyder and Walters hit and injured the inmate while he was restrained and handcuffed, and that Jacob Boothe, 25, and Ashley Toney, 23, failed to intervene in the unlawful assault, resulting the inmate’s death.

The indictment alleges that all six defendants conspired to cover up the use of unlawful force by omitting material information and providing false and misleading information to investigators. The indictment also charges each defendant individually with engaging in misleading conduct toward another person to hinder, delay or prevent the communication of information of the possible commission of a federal offense.

Further, the indictment alleges that Walters, Holdren, and Boothe submitted incident reports that contained false and misleading information, as well as omitted the fact that officers had assaulted the inmate.

The indictment also charges Lester, Holdren, Snyder, Toney and Boothe with making false statements to the FBI about the circumstances surrounding the death.

The maximum penalties are life in prison for each of the civil rights offenses, five years in prison for each of the false statement offenses, and twenty years in prison for each of the remaining offenses.

