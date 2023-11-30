Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds

57% who impulse bought on social media have regretted at least one purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Around 40% of social media users have made an impulse buy of a product they saw on a social media platform in the past year, a new survey by Bankrate found.

The average impulse buyer spent about $754 dollars in total on these influenced purchases.

Ted Rossman with Bankrate said some groups are even higher, with Milennials spending around $1,000 on average.

“Influencers are definitely part of it. And it’s so easy. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they have ecommerce built right into the platform in some cases, where you can just click and buy,” Rossman said. “Sometimes though it is our friends and family pressuring us without even knowing it.”

More than half of social media users said they believe people sometimes post things to appear more successful, which can tempt followers to spend more than they can afford.

Rossman said there are ways to fight back and stop the urge to buy.

“I like the idea of instituting a waiting period. Sleep on it, maybe have a 24-hour rule,” Rossman advised. “Come back to it with fresh eyes the next day. You may find you didn’t need or want that in the first place.”

He also said to unlink payment information from retail websites since one click purchases are just too easy.

That simple act of having to find a credit card and type in the number might give consumers time to rethink their purchase.

