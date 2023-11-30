Crash sends car into creek; one dead

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following an accident that ended with a car in a creek.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened along Kelleys Creek Road and the car landed on its top in the creek.

Kelleys Creek Road will be shut down for a few hours in both directions, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

