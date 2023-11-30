Crews work to repair damaged roads after natural gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a natural gas issue nears its third week on Charleston’s West Side, contractors are working to repair about 270 holes and excavations created during the outage. Those holes were dug to purge water out of nearly 50 miles of gas lines.

“It’s like driving from Charleston to Huntington and stopping every 400 feet or so and digging a hole. It’s that many holes in the area,” said Moses Skaff, senior vice president of Mountaineer Gas Company.

Road, sidewalks and even some customer lots are all in need of repairs that Skaff said started on Monday, with road repairs taking at least two days to fix.

“We have to first level out the hole, obviously, apply concrete to the affected area. Then come back the following day or couple of days and blacktop over the streets,” he said.

Skaff said road repairs had one top priority in mind.

“Our primary objective now for the roads and these excavation is to make the West Side as safe as possible for the residents and for the traffic in those respective areas,” he said.

Charleston resident Joshua Jenkins said the road closures impacted his commute to and from work and he hopes the repairs are done soon.

“I think they are doing everything they can right now, hopefully they do that with the roads,“ Jenkins said. “It’s just important to get them fixed. To prevent people from spending money out of pocket when its really the roads’ fault.”

Skaff said weather has not caused any issues during the repairs and that contractors will continue to work through December.

