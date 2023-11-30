Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials have responded to the Tudor’s Biscuit World located along Route 60 after a driver lost control and crashed into the business, according to dispatchers.
The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews are on scene.
A person was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers confirm.
