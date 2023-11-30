Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials have responded to the Tudor’s Biscuit World located along Route 60 after a driver lost control and crashed into the business, according to dispatchers.

The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews are on scene.

A person was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers confirm.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.