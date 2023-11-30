Gas outage reported in Madison

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gas outage has been reported in Madison, West Virginia, according to the Emergency Management Director for Madison.

Officials say there is an issue with a distribution line of Diversify Gas.

The City contacted Diversify Gas to see when the issue would be resolved.

The first call about the outage was received around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Right now, officials are unclear how the issue began.

No estimated time of restoration has been released.

Further information has not been released.

