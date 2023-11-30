Gas outage reported in Madison

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gas outage has been reported in Madison, West Virginia, according to the Emergency Management Director for Madison.

Officials say there is an issue with a distribution line of Diversify Gas.

The City contacted Diversify Gas to see when the issue would be resolved.

The first call about the outage was received around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Right now, officials are unclear how the issue began.

No estimated time of restoration has been released.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man causes outage after cutting wires at AEP substation
Appalachian non-profits are partnering to invest in entrepreneurs starting up their businesses.
Angel Investment Fund
More EVs coming to West Virginia
More EVs coming to West Virginia
Thursday from frosted to hazy
First Warning Forecast