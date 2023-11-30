Man causes outage after cutting wires at AEP substation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man injured himself and caused a power outage on Thursday morning in Kanawha County after the sheriff’s office says he cut wires at an AEP substation.

The man accused of cutting wires at the substation in Chelyan walked and found medics due to burns to his chest and face.

According to AEP, 2,440 customers are without service in Kanawha County.

Officials say the man is currently in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

No charges have been filed yet.

Further information has not been released.

