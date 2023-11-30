Man struck by train hospitalized

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train Wednesday night in Jefferson, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Destiny Lane.

Deputies say the 43-year-old man, who’s from St. Albans, was walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was taken to CAMC General.

There’s no word on the man’s condition.

