Man struck by train hospitalized

A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a train in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County,...
A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a train in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County, W.Va.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train Wednesday night in Jefferson, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The incident happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Destiny Lane.

Deputies say the 43-year-old man, who’s from St. Albans, was walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was taken to CAMC General.

There’s no word on the man’s condition.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Latest News

West Virginia Department of Education hosts educators for conference
West Virginia Department of Education hosts educators for conference
6 former correctional officers charged following death of inmate
West Virginia State Police collecting toys for Christmas toy drive
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead