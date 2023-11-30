Pickleball court facility on horizon in Kenova

In Kenova, attached to HPT physical therapy, the sounds of construction are serving up a new, indoor space for pickleball players across the Tri-State to play.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
“We’ve already got some people that have signed up and we’re not even open yet,” said John Oxley, the owner of the pickleball facility.

Oxley, an avid pickleball player himself, says the facility will house three pickleball courts and be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

“So, the way we tried to do it is to make it very affordable for anybody that wants to play,” Oxley said. “What we’ve tried to do is we’re going to do a yearly membership. It’s $200 a year. It’s not unlimited play, but it’s close to unlimited play. You can play three times a week. You reserve the courts on an online app that we’re using. You get a key fob to get in the door, so you can come and go as you please. So, It’s going to be really neat, I’m excited about it.”

This is an opportunity for people across the Tri-State to come together and share their love for the sport.

“It’s going to get people coming to Kenova that would not have come to Kenova otherwise,” Oxley said. “What I found with pickleball is the comradery of these groups that come together, that are from different walks of life. They play together, they have a good time. Then, they end up socializing together. The social aspect of pickleball, I think, is half of the lure, as well as just the game itself.”

