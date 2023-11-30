Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students at Portsmouth High School will soon have more opportunities at their fingertips. A new auditorium is under roof and expected to be completed by the end of March 2024.

“Things are much more than just teaching and learning,” said Interim Superintendent Josh Morris. “Making sure their basic needs are met but also making sure they feel connected.”

Portsmouth City Schools has been without an auditorium ever since the old high school was demolished and the new school was built. The new, state-of-the-art, 17,000-square-foot facility will ensure that more students have the opportunity to connect with what they love and enjoy.

“There is going to be state-of-the-art sound and lighting in there. Not the old systems, but the LED systems where we can do a lot of things like digital screen projectors. It’s going to be a space that is going to be fun to watch shows in and to watch productions,” Morris said.

The auditorium will be able to seat 450 people and is nearly 100% funded through ESSER, a federal fund set aside for schools to utilize for expanded learning spaces.

“We do have quite a few people who have made it to the professional level. So, to know that these students, or this student in particular, started on this stage that we were able to put in place will be fantastic. We focus on our four core areas, but we want to be so much more than that. We’re getting kids ready for life beyond the walls of our high school,” Morris said.

