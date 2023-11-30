Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop

Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last week in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say they rescued more than a dozen dogs that were found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot last week.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a Love’s Truck Stop in the Klamath Falls area on Thanksgiving Day for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Troopers said a U-Haul had been abandoned in the parking lot for about two days and upon arrival they heard dogs barking from the back of it.

Inside the U-Haul, which had been reported stolen, troopers found seven cages with 15 dogs, including several puppies.

All of the dogs were alive but had been severely neglected, according to Oregon police.

Troopers said they located and arrested two people, 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, in connection with the stolen U-Haul.

Oregon police said they also found 10 more dogs when the suspects were taken into custody.

McMillion and Weeks are facing charges that include animal abandonment, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal neglect.

The 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter. OSP said one puppy tested positive for canine parvo.

The animals will remain at the shelter in quarantine until medically cleared.

Authorities said the dogs will then be available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Latest News

An Iranian domestically built missile is displayed in front of the portrait of the Lebanese...
House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap
Remains found inside burned van in Wayne County
Remains found inside burned van in Wayne County
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
FILE - Alec Baldwin speaks at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on...
Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin