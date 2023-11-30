West Virginia Department of Education hosts to improve education quality

Educators from across the state of West Virginia attended a panel Thursday to learn more about how they can better educate impoverished students.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Educators from across the state of West Virginia attended a panel Thursday to learn more about how they can better educate impoverished students.

The West Virginia Department of Education hosted hundreds of educators from across the state for a presentation on turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools.

Through the 2022 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that nearly 18% of West Virginians live in poverty, with nearly 25% of those West Virginians being 18 years or younger.

William Parrett, an expert in the field of school improvement, says that poverty directly impacts students’ success in the classroom.

“As the poverty rate increases, achievement gradience goes down, and we know this is often caused by what these kids come to school without, without parent support, without opportunities over the summer without a lot of things that our more advantaged kids have,” Parrett said.

Some of the strategies the presenters offer to improve these schools include:

  • Focus on literacy ensures all students read proficiently.
  • Provide additional quality, targeted, instructional time.
  • Engage parents, caregivers and families.
  • Commit to equity level, the playing field.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Latest News

West Virginia Department of Education hosts educators for conference
West Virginia Department of Education hosts educators for conference
6 former correctional officers charged following death of inmate
A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a train in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County,...
Man struck by train hospitalized
West Virginia State Police collecting toys for Christmas toy drive