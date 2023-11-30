West Virginia State Police collecting toys for Christmas toy drive

(WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police needs your help to make sure every kid has a gift under the Christmas tree this year.

WVSP is collecting toys through December 18.

They will distribute to kids in Cabell and Wayne counties.

Toys and gifts can be dropped off at the WVSP post on Route 60.

This is a statewide effort to help kids all across the Mountain State this holiday season.

