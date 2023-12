MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people have died following a house fire on Friday morning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to the coroner’s office.

The house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

