4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire

Two people have died following a house fire on Friday morning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to the coroner’s office.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in a house fire on Friday morning in Martin County, Kentucky, according to the Martin County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner confirmed the names of the child victims as Greyson Marcum, 4, and Jason Lee Mollette, 1.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after 9 a.m., according to the coroner.

The chief of the Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department says it’s not been determined how the fire started, and the Fire Marshal will likely be investigating.

When fire crews arrived, fierce flames were coming from the home, officials say.

The chief says the woman who lives inside the home was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation but was not badly injured.

The house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

The house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

