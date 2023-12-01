Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene on Nov. 30.
Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
(Source: MGN)
Man causes outage after cutting wires at AEP substation
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in parts of Boone County

Latest News

Man indicted in death of missing baby
Man indicted in death of missing baby
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons
Raceland City Council votes mayor out of office
Raceland City Council votes mayor out of office
2 children killed in eastern Kentucky fire
2 children killed in eastern Kentucky fire