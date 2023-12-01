Bookmark Monday | Bittersweet in the Hollow

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In this week’s Bookmark Monday, four sisters with unusual talents investigate a mysterious disappearance in their secluded Appalachian town.

In rural Caball Hollow, surrounded by the vast National Forest, the James women serve more than fried green tomatoes at the Harvest Moon diner, where the family recipes are not the only secrets.

The book’s author, Kate Pearsall, discussed this story with Susan.

