Bookmark Monday | Bittersweet in the Hollow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In this week’s Bookmark Monday, four sisters with unusual talents investigate a mysterious disappearance in their secluded Appalachian town.

In rural Caball Hollow, surrounded by the vast National Forest, the James women serve more than fried green tomatoes at the Harvest Moon diner, where the family recipes are not the only secrets.

The book’s author, Kate Pearsall, discussed this story with Susan.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.