City Council votes mayor out of office

The city of Raceland is on the lookout for a new mayor after a vote Thursday night by City...
The city of Raceland is on the lookout for a new mayor after a vote Thursday night by City Council to kick their current mayor out of office.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Raceland is on the lookout for a new mayor after a vote Thursday night by City Council to kick their current mayor out of office.

The vote was unanimous.

City Administrator Dustin Burchett tells us the vote comes after council members say former Mayor Eddie Cumpton violated state statutes -- specifically a statute that deals with the use of government money and one dealing with the abuse of public trust.

Council has 30 days to get a new mayor.

