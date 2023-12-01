Community members hoping for answers after apparent human remains found in burned minivan

Remains were found inside a burned-out van in rural Wayne County, West Virginia.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in one community are hoping investigators are able to get answers in the case of a burned minivan found with apparent human remains inside.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning along a gravel road near the intersection of German Ridge Road and Haneys Branch Road in Wayne County.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified and who lives over the side of the hill where the discovery was made says he woke up Wednesday to a bunch of messages asking him about what was going on, and that’s how he learned about this.

He says he’s hoping it’ll turn out this was some sort of accident.

So far, West Virginia State Police have not said whether they believe foul play was involved.

The neighbor says it’s a quiet, peaceful area with very little traffic.

Only a few homes are located along the road.

A WSAZ reporter knocked on the doors of those homes Thursday, and nobody answered.

The neighbor says a family moved into one of the homes just a few months ago. He says he spoke with the man who lives there after Wednesday’s discovery, and he talked about how unsettling it was for something like this to happen so soon after moving in.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene on Nov. 30.
Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute

Latest News

The city of Raceland is on the lookout for a new mayor after a vote Thursday night by City...
City Council votes mayor out of office
Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-30-23