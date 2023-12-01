County commissioners accept $250K in environmental settlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday night to accept $250,000 in settlement money from the trucking company held responsible for a chemical spill into Paint Creek.

It is pending on whether the Fayette County Commission also decides to accept the settlement.

If they do, the $500,000 settlement will be split down the middle and distributed to the respective counties.

