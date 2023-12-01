County commissioners accept $250K in environmental settlement

County commissioners accept $250K in environmental settlement
County commissioners accept $250K in environmental settlement(Arizona's Family)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday night to accept $250,000 in settlement money from the trucking company held responsible for a chemical spill into Paint Creek.

It is pending on whether the Fayette County Commission also decides to accept the settlement.

If they do, the $500,000 settlement will be split down the middle and distributed to the respective counties.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene on Nov. 30.
Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute

Latest News

Rainy days and Fridays....get me down!
Light up the Night ice skating and Friday forecast
Remains found inside burned van in Wayne County
Community members hoping for answers after apparent human remains found in burned minivan
The city of Raceland is on the lookout for a new mayor after a vote Thursday night by City...
City Council votes mayor out of office
Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County