Crews fight house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Friday afternoon of a house fire in St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Poplar Drive.

They say people were inside the home at the time.

Crews with the St. Albans and Nitro fire departments are on the scene.

The cause is unknown.

