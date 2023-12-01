Crews fight house fire

Fire crews knock down flames on Friday at a home along Poplar Drive in St. Albans.
Fire crews knock down flames on Friday at a home along Poplar Drive in St. Albans.(Nitro Fire Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Friday afternoon of a house fire in St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Poplar Drive.

They say people were inside the home at the time.

Crews with the St. Albans and Nitro fire departments are on the scene.

The cause is unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene on Nov. 30.
Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead
The house is located on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
(Source: MGN)
Man causes outage after cutting wires at AEP substation
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in parts of Boone County

Latest News

Bittersweet in the Hollow
Bookmark Monday | Bittersweet in the Hollow
BD home improvement
BD Home Improvement
Tri-state Counseling
Tri-State Counseling
The two-day conference called the Student Support Conference aimed to help meet students'...
Together for Student Mental Health Conference