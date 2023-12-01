Dairy Winkle to be sold to pizza shop owner

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been almost 11 months since a kitchen fire gutted the Dairy Winkle of Campbells Creek, which has been in business for 12 years.

During the past year, owner Kerry ‘Paco’ Ellison and a group of volunteers have worked to rebuild the restaurant with plans to reopen.

However, Ellison said he was approached in November by a Campbells Creek native about purchasing the restaurant.

Initially, he said he was hesitant about the offer.

“I told him ‘no’, I went home, told my wife and children. they said ‘no’, then he said ‘think on it a few days,’” Ellison recalled. “They thought on it and everyone thought, well, you’re getting older and you work 16-18 hours a day, seven days a week, maybe it’s time for you to do so, they rethought it, I rethought it and we unanimously voted ‘yes.’”

The buyer is James Gilpen, the owner of Larobi’s Pizza in Saint Albans. Gilpen plans to make the Dairy Winkle site Larobi’s second location.

There are plans to hire Dairy Winkle employees.

Ellison said the employees were emotional when he delivered the news of the restaurant’s sale.

“Sadly, I saw tears and, to be honest with you, I broke down when I when I told them and the first person I had to tell to after was the banker, and I was unable to speak. He thought somebody had died,” Ellison said. “We are where we are and who knows what tomorrow is gonna bring for me, but I guess it’s not gonna be ice cream and hot dogs.”

After 12 years, Ellison said he thinks a change is the right move for Campbells Creek and is grateful for the community.

“Thank you is the only thing comes to my mind. They’ve been to say they’ve been supported supportive of me,” he said. “From day one to right now, it is an understatement. I don’t know how this news will affect them, but I think ultimately it will be good news for all concerned.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.