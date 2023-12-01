Death investigation underway in Gallia County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that resulted in a death, according to Sheriff Matt Champlin.

At approximately 10:34 a.m, Gallia County 911 received a call about an assault at a home in the 600 block of Georges Creek Road in Addison Township.

It was determined by deputies and Gallia County EMS that the victim died from injuries sustained during an assault.

The name of the victim is not being released until family members can be notified, stated Sheriff Champlin.

Further information has not been released.

