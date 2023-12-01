Highlanders hooping for new coach

There’s a new coach in town for the Huntington Highlanders boys basketball program.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There was a little extra attention on media day up on Highlander Mountain for the boys’ basketball program Thursday.

Lambros Svingos, however, is no stranger to Huntington basketball. He played on the “Dream Team” Highlanders teams that won 3 straight state titles from 2005-2207 with furture NBA players O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson leading the way.

Now Svingos takes over a program that has won 6 state titles since that 2005 season.

