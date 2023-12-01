Lanes closed after crash on South Charleston/Dunbar bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lanes have been blocked by emergency officials on Friday afternoon following a crash along I-64.

All westbound lanes except the slow lane were shut down near the accident on the South Charleston/Dunbar Interstate Bridge.

Officials report a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

Further information has not been released.

