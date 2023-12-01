Lanes closed after crash on South Charleston/Dunbar bridge
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lanes have been blocked by emergency officials on Friday afternoon following a crash along I-64.
All westbound lanes except the slow lane were shut down near the accident on the South Charleston/Dunbar Interstate Bridge.
Officials report a tractor-trailer jackknifed.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.