Light up the Night Festival in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is s a first ever Christmas light celebration in Charleston that is taking the town by storm. The Salango Dirty Birds Light up the Night Festival offers two million luminaries, ice skating, a kids train ride and all sorts of Christmassy confections. In the first 11 days, more than 20,000 people attended the festivities. Tony Cavalier stopped by Go Mart Park on a cold night to check out the ice fun and excitement!

