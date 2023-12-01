Ohio leaders set to launch Homebuyer Plus Savings Program in January

Ohio set to launch Homebuyer Plus Savings Program in January
By Joseph Payton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new program set to launch in January will help Ohioans pocket more money to put toward purchasing a home. The Ohio Homebuyer Plus Savings Program will allow Ohio residents to set up a tax-advantaged savings account at increased interest rates.

“More and more, people are struggling to come up with that 20% down payment which is the lifeline to be able to make home ownership a reality,” said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

Money accrued in these accounts can be put toward a down payment on a home and toward closing costs.

“It’s still your money, but it’s going to grow a lot faster using the power of the Ohio Treasury,” Sprague said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said state leaders are working with financial institutions all over Ohio and will have details about where people can open accounts when the program launches in January 2024.

“A lot of times, you hear people talk about we should invest in businesses or things like that. We want to invest in our people. We want to invest in Ohio,” Husted said. “By helping them get home ownership access and making it a little easier for them, we think that we are helping them build a stake in Ohio ... We are only as good as our people.”

To qualify for the program, a person must be at least 18 years of age and resident of Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Latest News

Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Driver crashes into Tudor's Biscuit World
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-30-23
Crews work to repair damaged roads after natural gas outage
Crews work to repair damaged roads after natural gas outage