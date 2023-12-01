Springy weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a dismal Friday with just enough rain to make roads slick in spots, the first weekend of December is upon. At a time of year when cold blusters and arctic snows can blow, the weather this big shopping weekend ahead will be rather benign. Some patchy mist/fog and shower’s will be the worst we see while the hazy, murky sky will help temperatures reach 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight thru noon Saturday will see overcast skies with some patches of mist/fog. Saturday afternoon ceilings will raise and skies will brighten. Saturday night rain showers will return then those new rains will exit by Sunday noon. After the rain, it’s back to a hazy, murky., mild sky as Sunday’s highs too aim for 60 degrees.

Next week our climate will cool back down to more seasonably levels with a few scattered light showers or rain with snow at ski lodge level. Highs next week 45-50 and lows in the 30s will not be too hard to take.

