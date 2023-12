JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 North is closed late Thursday night after a tractor-trailer fire near the Kenna exit, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the semi was engulfed.

No injuries were reported.

There was no estimate on a clean-up time.

