Breezy finish to weekend as temperatures drop

The work week starts seasonably chilled.
Forecast on December 2, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday may have been a bit deceiving as it looked appropriate with the cloud cover and rain but felt more like spring with the mild temperatures. Unseasonable air continues into Sunday before a cold front crosses, bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures. This puts chillier air back into the picture for the week ahead. However, the chill looks short-lived as temperatures recover again into the upcoming weekend.

For Saturday evening, be prepared for damper conditions as frequent showers push in from the southwest. These showers will persist all night into Sunday morning as temperatures hover near 50 degrees.

Sunday starts with a cloudy sky and perhaps a bit of fog. The afternoon turns partly cloudy and blustery. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees by midday, then begin falling to the 50s during the afternoon behind a cold front. Most of the day stays dry, but a brief passing shower is possible at any point.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers late in the day. High temperatures only rise to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday continues to stay generally cloudy, as does Wednesday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast, with the potential for snowflakes as well from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. High temperatures climb to the upper 40s on Tuesday then stay in the low 40s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and drier with high temperatures near 50 degrees on Thursday and back to the mid 50s on Friday.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Victim’s name released in deadly assault
Man indicted in death of missing baby
Man indicted in 2021 baby death
Remains found inside burned van in Wayne County
Community members hoping for answers after apparent human remains found in burned minivan
A tractor trailer fire has closed the Kenna Exit on I-77 North in Jackson County, W.Va.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 North Kenna exit

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 2
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 2
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 2
Mild start to December
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 2
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 2
Use extra caution while traveling on wet roads
Springy weekend ahead