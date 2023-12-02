Breezy finish to weekend as temperatures drop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday may have been a bit deceiving as it looked appropriate with the cloud cover and rain but felt more like spring with the mild temperatures. Unseasonable air continues into Sunday before a cold front crosses, bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures. This puts chillier air back into the picture for the week ahead. However, the chill looks short-lived as temperatures recover again into the upcoming weekend.

For Saturday evening, be prepared for damper conditions as frequent showers push in from the southwest. These showers will persist all night into Sunday morning as temperatures hover near 50 degrees.

Sunday starts with a cloudy sky and perhaps a bit of fog. The afternoon turns partly cloudy and blustery. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees by midday, then begin falling to the 50s during the afternoon behind a cold front. Most of the day stays dry, but a brief passing shower is possible at any point.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers late in the day. High temperatures only rise to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday continues to stay generally cloudy, as does Wednesday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast, with the potential for snowflakes as well from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. High temperatures climb to the upper 40s on Tuesday then stay in the low 40s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and drier with high temperatures near 50 degrees on Thursday and back to the mid 50s on Friday.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

