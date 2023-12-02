Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man escaped injury in a rollover crash Friday night on the state Route 7 bypass near the 6th Street bridge into Huntington, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in Chesapeake.

Troopers say the driver, 21, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, lost control as he was headed south toward the 6th Street bridge. The 2001 Ford Explorer struck a guard rail before it overturned.

Troopers at the scene emphasized the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings, staying focused on the road and wearing a seatbelt. They also remind drivers to be considerate of other drivers.

