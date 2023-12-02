Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

A rollover crash near the 6th Street bridge on the Lawrence County, Ohio, side backed up...
A rollover crash near the 6th Street bridge on the Lawrence County, Ohio, side backed up traffic Friday night.(WSAZ/Ben Wheeler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man escaped injury in a rollover crash Friday night on the state Route 7 bypass near the 6th Street bridge into Huntington, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in Chesapeake.

Troopers say the driver, 21, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, lost control as he was headed south toward the 6th Street bridge. The 2001 Ford Explorer struck a guard rail before it overturned.

Troopers at the scene emphasized the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings, staying focused on the road and wearing a seatbelt. They also remind drivers to be considerate of other drivers.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntington Police Department and EMS crews responded to the scene on Nov. 30.
Driver crashes into Tudor’s Biscuit World
First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County on Nov. 30.
Crash sends car into creek; one dead
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
(Source: MGN)
Man causes outage after cutting wires at AEP substation
Natural gas outage reported in part of Boone County
Natural gas outage reported in parts of Boone County

Latest News

M & M, mild & murky forecast
First Warning Forecast
Official Strongman Games makes stop in Charleston
‘Strongman’ competition goes through the weekend
Official Strongman Games makes stop in Charleston
Official Strongman Games makes stop in Charleston
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 12-1-23