Mild start to December

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new month is starting with a more springlike feel as a weather system pulls in damp, warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoon temperatures hover near 60 degrees both days this weekend with occasional showers, primarily Saturday evening into Sunday morning. After a cold front passes on Sunday, chillier air makes a comeback for next week and sticks around.

Saturday morning starts with areas of fog under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the mid 50s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day on Saturday. Scattered drizzle and light showers are possible throughout the day, but there will be enough dry time for the many Christmas parades scheduled across the region.

However, for any festivities such as tree lightings and parades happening after sunset, be prepared for damper conditions as frequent showers push in from the southwest. These showers will persist all night into Sunday morning as temperatures hover near 50 degrees.

Sunday starts with clouds and showers, followed by breaks in the precipitation and cloud cover for the afternoon. A breeze picks up as high temperatures rise to around 60 degrees.

On Monday, expect a continued mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday continues to stay generally cloudy, as does Wednesday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast, with the potential for snowflakes as well from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. High temperatures climb to the upper 40s on Tuesday then stay in the low 40s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and drier with high temperatures in the upper 40s on Thursday and back to the mid 50s on Friday.

