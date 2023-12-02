Strong 4th quarter helps Herd beat Florida

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team started December off with a 91-88 win over SEC member Florida and used a dominating fourth quarter to do it. The Herd outscored the Gators 28-16 and held them without a point the final 3:28 of the game.

Four Marshall players scored in double figures in the win with Abby Beeman leading the way with 24 points with Breanna Campbell, Aislynn Haynes and Mahogany Matthews combining for 50 points.

Marshall hosts Salem Monday night at 6 p.m. and are now 3-4 this season.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.