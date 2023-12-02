Strong 4th quarter helps Herd beat Florida

Herd uses strong 4th quarter to get the win over Florida.
Herd uses strong 4th quarter to get the win over Florida.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team started December off with a 91-88 win over SEC member Florida and used a dominating fourth quarter to do it. The Herd outscored the Gators 28-16 and held them without a point the final 3:28 of the game.

Four Marshall players scored in double figures in the win with Abby Beeman leading the way with 24 points with Breanna Campbell, Aislynn Haynes and Mahogany Matthews combining for 50 points.

Marshall hosts Salem Monday night at 6 p.m. and are now 3-4 this season.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Victim’s name released in deadly assault
Man indicted in death of missing baby
Man indicted in 2021 baby death
Remains found inside burned van in Wayne County
Community members hoping for answers after apparent human remains found in burned minivan
A tractor trailer fire has closed the Kenna Exit on I-77 North in Jackson County, W.Va.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-77 North Kenna exit

Latest News

WVU heading to College Cup
Highlanders hooping for new coach
Highlanders hooping for new coach
Highlanders hooping for new coach
Highlanders hooping for new coach
Marshall is ousted from NCAA soccer tournament.
Herd falls to Stanford