HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FaceTiming in public, stopping a conversation mid-sentence to answer a text, and taking selfies everywhere, are signs you are near a teenager with a smartphone.

Parents often struggle with how teenagers behave with technology. Parents want to give their children their independence but also want them to be polite and pay attention to their surroundings.

Here are some tips on teen tech etiquette.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.