WVU heading to College Cup

(WTAP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first piece of NCAA soccer’s version of the Final Four was filled by the West Virginia Mountaineers. They defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Morgantown to advance to the College Cup.

The Lions scored very quickly in the match to make it 1-0 but WVU responded with a goal by Luke McCormick in the ninth minute to tie it up and seven minutes later Sergio Ors Navarro outran the defense to give them the lead for good. In the second half, WVU’s Yutaro Tsukada scored to make it 3-1 and they are playing next Friday in Louisville against the winner of Stanford and Clemson.

It’s the Mountaineers first ever trip to the College Cup.

