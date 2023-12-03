1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Victim’s name released in deadly assault
The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
A rollover crash near the 6th Street bridge on the Lawrence County, Ohio, side backed up...
Driver escapes injury in rollover crash
WVU heading to College Cup
Dairy Winkle to be sold
Dairy Winkle to be sold to pizza shop owner

Latest News

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard...
Final Four is set in College Football