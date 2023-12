HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The reward for a 9-3 season is a trip to Myrtle Beach for the Ohio Bobcats. They will play Sun Belt member Georgia Southern on Saturday December 16th in the Myrtle Beach Bowl which kicks off at 11 a.m. The Eagles finished the season with a 6-6 record.

