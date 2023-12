HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats are going to play in the Gator Bowl.

According to the Gator Bowl Twitter page, the Wildcats will face-off against Clemson, an opponent from the ACC, in Jacksonville on Friday, December 29th at Noon.

Excited to announce the match-up for the 79th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! @ClemsonFB & @UKFootball will face-off in Jacksonville on Friday, December 29that Noon on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium!



Tickets On-Sale Now on Ticketmaster or at https://t.co/G6uLEWpWX8! pic.twitter.com/GqLNgGcsC8 — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.