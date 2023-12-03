Cooler air returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a cold front that pushed through on Sunday, chillier and more seasonable air is set to return this week. This will be accompanied by scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, with perhaps a few flakes flying into Wednesday morning. Then, the work week finishes on a dry and pleasant note before the weekend could turn messy with a large storm system set to move through.

Sunday evening sees scattered clouds but stays dry as the breeze begins to settle after dark. Temperatures drop to the low 40s by midnight.

Cloud cover begins increase Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s with a light wind.

On Monday, expect more clouds than sun with scattered showers possible during the afternoon. High temperatures only rise to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday continues to stay generally cloudy, as does Wednesday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast, with the potential for snowflakes as well from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. High temperatures climb to the mid 40s on Tuesday then stay in the low 40s for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and drier with high temperatures near 50 degrees on Thursday and back to the mid 50s on Friday.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a couple showers possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Showers remain possible on Sunday with clouds and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

